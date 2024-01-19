Azerbaijanis destroy memorial to fallen Armenians from Karabakh’s Hakaku village

Some Armenian Telegram channels have posted a video taken by a group of Azerbaijani soldiers at the beginning of the year, where they are standing near the memorial to the Armenians who fell in the self-defense of Hakaku village of the Hadrut region of the Azerbaijani-occupied of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) during the first Artsakh war in the early 1990s, informed Monument Watch, which monitors Artsakh's cultural heritage.
The video shows that the commemorative plaques at this memorial are broken and desecrated.
In the video, the Azerbaijani soldiers show—with assault rifles and with profanity-laced words—the broken commemorative plaques, move the broken parts, and hit them.
These Azerbaijani soldiers are seen moving and touching—with assault rifles—the broken memorial plaques.
Some plaques even show traces of being shot at many times.