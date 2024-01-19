News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 19
USD
405.25
EUR
441.48
RUB
4.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
January 19
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.25
EUR
441.48
RUB
4.57
Show news feed
Annual total capital of 18 commercial banks in Armenia increases by 13.5% compared to previous year
Annual total capital of 18 commercial banks in Armenia increases by 13.5% compared to previous year
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The annual total capital of the 18 commercial banks in Armenia increased by 13.5% in 2023 compared to the previous year, making 1,484 billion drams, according to statistical data summed up by the Union of Banks of Armenia.

In 2023, total assets of these banks increased by 9.5%, making 9,191 billion drams.

The total liabilities of Armenia’s commercial banks increased by around 618 billion drams (8.7%) in 2023, making 7,707 billion drams, compared to 2022. During the same period, liabilities to bank customers increased by around 459 billion drams (9.1%), making 5,503 billion drams.

Credits and loans given to clients amounted to 5,036 billion drams by 2023 indicators, compared to 2022 (4,174 billion drams), the increase was 20.6%.

According to the results of 2023, the banking system of Armenia had around 230 billion drams of profit, compared to 2022 (253 billion drams), this indicator dropped by 9.2%.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Converse Bank for the fifth time in a row is recognized as the best by Global Finance
The Bank offers its clients comprehensive solutions for international trade deals ensuring maximum efficiency of transactions while offering full coverage of non-payment risks involved...
 The announcement on the complete allocation of "Euroterm" bonds ahead of schedule
Due to the announced low purchase threshold (minimum of ten bonds with a nominal value of AMD 10,000 each), the Euroterm bonds became available to more than 150 investors...
 ARARATBANK attracts USD 5 million from GGF to propel green financing in Armenia
The funding will help the Bank in meeting the growing demand for green capital expenditures in key sectors, such as agriculture, food processing, manufacturing...
 Central Bank governor: I can't say banks in Armenia make super profits
Martin Galstyan called to start with the invested capital in order to make a logical economic calculation…
 Central Bank official: Banking services very accessible for Armenia citizens, businesses
“Armenian citizens pay very little when using banking services,” said Garegin Gevorgyan, Director of the Financial System Stability and Regulation Directorate of the Central Bank of Armenia...
 ARARATBANK attracts USD 5 million from EFSE to support MSMEs in Armenia
A long-term loan facility to prioritize women in business...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos