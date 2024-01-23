Byblos Bank Armenia to sponsor CaseKey team’s participation in Budapest’s CUBE 2024

Byblos Bank Armenia will sponsor the participation of the collective team of the CaseKey Business Case Competition in Budapest’s CUBE 2024 – the business case competition of Corvinus University – this spring.

Following months of preparations, 4 participants were chosen from among the finalists of the main case of the CaseKey 2023 Gala, based on the requirements of the international business case competition. Two coaches will also travel to Budapest with them.

During the competition to be held on April 4-11, the teams will solve 3 cases focusing on general business strategy. 20 teams from various universities of the world are expected to participate in CUBE 2024. The competition always involves top companies from Eastern and Central Europe, and business cases introduced by them are solved by contestants, each within a maximum of 20 hours.

The CaseKey team from Armenia will be joining an international business case competition for the 4th time now, including 2 times in Florida, U.S. and once in Copenhagen, Denmark.

When planning its CSR programs, Byblos Bank Armenia specifically focuses on education, and CaseKey 2023 was chosen as an exciting project that teaches practical skills. Throughout the competition, the Bank supported the participants at all times to contribute to the development of their capabilities.

To remind, the CaseKey competition is a unique format, whose title sponsor in 2023 was Byblos Bank Armenia. More than 200 smart young people participated in CaseKey 2023, getting to know companies' business, their culture, and solving actual business problems.