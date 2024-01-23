News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 23
USD
405.12
EUR
440.37
RUB
4.6
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
January 23
ՀայEngРус
USD
405.12
EUR
440.37
RUB
4.6
Show news feed
Byblos Bank Armenia to sponsor CaseKey team’s participation in Budapest’s CUBE 2024
Byblos Bank Armenia to sponsor CaseKey team’s participation in Budapest’s CUBE 2024
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

Byblos Bank Armenia will sponsor the participation of the collective team of the CaseKey Business Case Competition in Budapest’s CUBE 2024 – the business case competition of Corvinus University – this spring.

Following months of preparations, 4 participants were chosen from among the finalists of the main case of the CaseKey 2023 Gala, based on the requirements of the international business case competition. Two coaches will also travel to Budapest with them.

During the competition to be held on April 4-11, the teams will solve 3 cases focusing on general business strategy. 20 teams from various universities of the world are expected to participate in CUBE 2024. The competition always involves top companies from Eastern and Central Europe, and business cases introduced by them are solved by contestants, each within a maximum of 20 hours.

The CaseKey team from Armenia will be joining an international business case competition for the 4th time now, including 2 times in Florida, U.S. and once in Copenhagen, Denmark.

When planning its CSR programs, Byblos Bank Armenia specifically focuses on education, and CaseKey 2023 was chosen as an exciting project that teaches practical skills. Throughout the competition, the Bank supported the participants at all times to contribute to the development of their capabilities.

To remind, the CaseKey competition is a unique format, whose title sponsor in 2023 was Byblos Bank Armenia. More than 200 smart young people participated in CaseKey 2023, getting to know companies' business, their culture, and solving actual business problems.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Transfers from AMIO to Russia and vice versa
From now on, you can receive a fast money transfer via the AMIO MOBILE application by completing the "Receive Transfer Application"...
 Annual total capital of 18 commercial banks in Armenia increases by 13.5% compared to previous year
According to statistical data summed up by the Union of Banks of Armenia…
 Converse Bank for the fifth time in a row is recognized as the best by Global Finance
The Bank offers its clients comprehensive solutions for international trade deals ensuring maximum efficiency of transactions while offering full coverage of non-payment risks involved...
 The announcement on the complete allocation of "Euroterm" bonds ahead of schedule
Due to the announced low purchase threshold (minimum of ten bonds with a nominal value of AMD 10,000 each), the Euroterm bonds became available to more than 150 investors...
 ARARATBANK attracts USD 5 million from GGF to propel green financing in Armenia
The funding will help the Bank in meeting the growing demand for green capital expenditures in key sectors, such as agriculture, food processing, manufacturing...
 Central Bank governor: I can't say banks in Armenia make super profits
Martin Galstyan called to start with the invested capital in order to make a logical economic calculation…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos