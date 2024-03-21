News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
March 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
397.76
EUR
430.26
RUB
4.28
Show news feed
EU gave Ukraine €31bn worth of arms since the start of the conflict
EU gave Ukraine €31bn worth of arms since the start of the conflict
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The EU has provided Ukraine with €31bn worth of weapons since the start of the conflict, the community's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on arrival at an EU summit.

"The new figure is that the EU has provided a total of €31bn in military aid to Ukraine since the start of the conflict," he said. - "This year we are planning deliveries for another €20bn.

"As for the supply of shells, if we handed over for free about 500,000 shells, but if you count exports commercial supplies, the European industry produces for Ukraine about 400,000 more. But we have to keep working because even 2 million shells will not be enough for Ukraine."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UK envoy to Armenia: Ukraine conflict affects situation in South Caucasus
As for Armenia, the United Kingdom promotes inclusive dialogue in various methods, Ambassador John Gallagher said…
 Germany announces 500m-euro military aid package for Ukraine
We have once again put together an aid package worth almost half a billion euros...
 EU plans to use profits from frozen Russian assets to provide Ukraine with weapons
The move comes at a time when Ukraine is dangerously short of ammunition, and U.S. efforts to get new arms funds have stalled in Congress...
 Pentagon chief: US will not let Ukraine fail
According to Austin, at least 315,000 Russian troops have been killed and wounded since February 2022...
 Stoltenberg to Armenia authorities: I welcome your solidarity with Ukraine
The NATO Secretary General dedicated one third of his remarks in Yerevan to the war in Ukraine…
 Putin: Russia may create a "sanitary zone" in Ukraine
We will have to create a security zone that will be quite difficult to overcome by using the means of defeat that the enemy is using...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos