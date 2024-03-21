EU gave Ukraine €31bn worth of arms since the start of the conflict

The EU has provided Ukraine with €31bn worth of weapons since the start of the conflict, the community's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on arrival at an EU summit.
"The new figure is that the EU has provided a total of €31bn in military aid to Ukraine since the start of the conflict," he said. - "This year we are planning deliveries for another €20bn.
"As for the supply of shells, if we handed over for free about 500,000 shells, but if you count exports commercial supplies, the European industry produces for Ukraine about 400,000 more. But we have to keep working because even 2 million shells will not be enough for Ukraine."