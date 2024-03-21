Charles Aznavour 100th birth anniversary commemorative events launched at Armenia presidential residence

Events dedicated to the 100th birth anniversary of the late National hero of Armenia, Chevalier of the Legion of Honor of France, world-famous French Armenian chansonnier and public figure Charles Aznavour were officially launched at the residence of the President of Armenia.
President Vahagn Khachaturyan delivered a welcoming speech at the event:
"Events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the most famous Armenian-Charles Aznavour launch today. It is no coincidence that the launch was given from the residence of the President of the Republic, since Aznavour was not only a devoted son of the Armenian people, but also a great friend of the Republic of Armenia and the ambassador of our country.
It is extremely difficult to separate the singer, composer, actor and poet, public figure and philanthropist in Aznavour.
It is difficult, because every Armenian in the world has his own Charles as his most beloved chansonnier, as a talented actor, as a composer, as the greatest philanthropist, and this series can be listed too long.
We can talk about his talent for a long time. In this regard, in his autobiography, he wrote: "... Not always a talented person immediately catches the eye. The real talent is mostly modest and humble. But one day he definitely gets noticed and revealed. That's why you must believe in yourself and not be afraid to show people your abilities. Do not forget about patience. Your time will come."
Aznavour's work is an endless world of art with all its colors, sounds and words. In this regard, it is impossible to assess Charles Aznavour's contribution, I dare say, to the treasury of world culture, because during his rich creative life he created immortal values in all spheres in which he worked.
It is very difficult to present him, considering his multifaceted activities. And, at the same time, it’s very easy, because he is just Charles Aznavour.
Dear attendees,
Taking advantage of this festive occasion, I would like to thank the Aznavour Foundation and the Aznavour family for their activities aimed at continuing the great artist’s and philanthropist’s mission-creation and life-giving.
I also thank the organizers of today's event.
I congratulate all of us and announce the launch of the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Charles Aznavour," the Armenian President stated, in particular, in his remarks.