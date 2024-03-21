Charles Aznavour 100th birth anniversary commemorative events launched at Armenia presidential residence

152 people, including 5 children, were injured and 133 were killed in the terrorist attack in Crocus

Head of German Interior Ministry believes that responsibility for terrorist attack in “Crocus” lies with ISIS offshoot

Zelensky commented on terrorist attack in Moscow

Crocus City Hall owner commented on the terrorist attack for the first time

"Crocus City Hall" rescue operation completed

Crocus terrorist attack suspects brought to Russian Investigative Committee

Hermitage introduces special security regime after the terrorist attack in Moscow

Biden signed U.S. government funding bill

Russian Emergencies Ministry published an updated list of “Crocus” terrorist attack victims

State Department: US informed Russian authorities about planned terrorist attack in Moscow

Schoolboy-cloakroom attendant led more than 100 people out of “Crocus City” during terrorist attack

Footage of one of “Crocus” terrorists being interrogated in a hospital room published

Updated lists of victims of “Crocus” terrorist attack published

50 dead in the “Crocus” terrorist attack identified

US strongly condemns terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall - Blinken

Debris removal at "Crocus" is carried out by hand

Russian State Duma plans to initiate the issue of introducing the death penalty for terrorists

Russian Interior Ministry denies information that “Crocus City Hall” terrorists are Russian citizens

Telegram channel "112": Police raids hostels with migrants in Moscow

Interrogation of the last detained “Crocus” terrorist published: he was shot in the ear

Ukrainian intelligence denies Kyiv's involvement in terrorist attack at “Crocus City Hall”

Telegram channel "112": Death toll from terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall reaches 150

Putin: For the terrorists who attacked "Crocus," a "window" for escape to Ukraine was prepared

Footage from "Crocus City Hall " terrorists’ hotel published

Video of the third suspect in terrorist attack at “Crocus” published

Crocus City Hall terrorist attack death toll reaches 143

Interrogation video of terrorist involved in Crocus City Hall attack published

Flowers, toys, and candles near Russian Embassy in Armenia in memory of victims of terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall

"Mash": One of the terrorists suffered an eye injury during the arrest, the second ran out of the car in a T-shirt

Death toll at Crocus City Hall rises to 115 - Russian Investigative Committee

Federal Security Service of Russia reports details on detention of Crocus City Hall terrorists

Four suspects in Crocus City Hall terrorist attack detained near Ukraine border - Investigative Committee of Russia

FSB chief reports to Putin on detention of 11 people, including all four terrorists involved in the “Crocus” attack

Three children killed in terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

Media: ISIS claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

Preliminary reports say more than 60 people were killed in terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

Moscow Region Health Ministry publishes list of 145 hospitalized after terrorist attack

The terrorists who attacked Crocus were armed with Vepr and Saiga rifles

37 people hospitalized after terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall

Pashinyan expressed condolences to Putin in connection with terrorist attack in Moscow

International reaction to terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow

Armenian MFA: Information about Armenians among victims of terrorist attack in Moscow is being clarified

Crocus City Hall fire area reaches 12900 square meters

Preliminary list of those injured in Crocus City Hall terrorist attack published

Armenian Foreign Ministry expresses condolences over terrorist attack in Moscow

Upper floors of the Crocus City Hall building almost completely burnt out

White House: US had no prior knowledge of terrorist attack in Moscow

Mash: One of the Crocus City Hall shooters detained

Tickets were sold out for the concert at Crocus: 6,200 people might have been present during terrorist attack

Explosions broke out in Crocus City Hall

The owner of Crocus City Hall, where terrorist attack took place, is Ilham Aliyev's former son-in-law

Baza: Special Forces storm Crocus City Hall

112: Death toll at Crocus City Hall reaches 40 people

Dollar, euro lose value in Armenia

Science of The Total Environment: One third of world population drinks arsenic-contaminated water, study finds

Precious diamond weighing more than 200 carats mined in Angola

Germany partially legalizes cannabis from April

Memoranda on shooting Netflix movies in Armenia have been signed, minister says

Those displaced from Karabakh to continue benefiting from social assistance programs after getting Armenia citizenship

Moldova parliament supports country’s bid to join EU

Gevorg Papoyan, Kristina Kvien highlight holding Americas Competitiveness Exchange program in Armenia in 2024

Academic City will have subway and streetcar, Armenia education minister says

Israel FM slams Turkey's Erdogan for threatening to ‘send Netanyahu to Allah’

Armenia legislature head is in Geneva

European Union is captive of George Soros' network, Hungary PM says

Armenia embassy formally opens in Uruguay

Armenia FM: Lack of adherence to principles of international law continues to lead to new exacerbations (PHOTOS)

Turkey to look for oil in Sea of Marmara

Japan says it does not recognize Russia presidential elections held in southern part of Kuril Islands

Withdrawal of lawsuits against Baku may lead to impossibility of protecting rights of persons displaced from Karabakh

US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Israel

Azerbaijan petitions to Nuclear Energy Summit co-chairs regarding Armenia nuclear plant

Armenia, Azerbaijan parliaments’ speakers to meet in Geneva today

Armenia MP unanimously elected Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe subcommittee chairperson

Newspaper: Armenia PM to go to Moscow but will he attend Victory Day events there?

The Telegraph: World population will begin to decline in coming decades, study says

Charles Aznavour 100th birth anniversary commemorative events launched at Armenia presidential residence

EU to contribute €70m to Gaza's maritime aid corridor

Armenia-Italy defence consultations held in Rome

China's foreign ministry opposes US intervention in territorial dispute with India

EU gave Ukraine €31bn worth of arms since the start of the conflict

Karasin: Yerevan cannot find anyone more pro-Armenian than Russia

Britain's Europe minister: We continue to call for the return of all prisoners of war

UK official: We support Azerbaijan in ensuring integration of ethnic Armenians who wish to return

The number of casualties in the Gaza Strip is approaching 32,000.

Macron proposes to connect EU, Caucasus, Western Balkans power grids

Pashinyan, Macron in Brussels, confer about steps to normalize Armenia-Azerbaijan relations

Armenia’s Pashinyan meets with France’s Macron

Nikol Pashinyan, Zhang Guoqing discuss Armenia-China economic cooperation

Nikol Pashinyan presents Armenia's Crossroads of Peace project to Finland premier

Armenia PM, European Council President meet in Brussels

Leo Docherty: Practical experience has shown that Russia is unhelpful, unreliable ally for Armenia

Nikol Pashinyan briefs Sweden PM on Armenia's principled positions regarding peace treaty with Azerbaijan

PM: We can proudly state that, among other crucial things, Armenia’s nuclear plant symbolizes our sovereignty

MP Sargis Khandanyan at Euronest PA: Azerbaijan continues to impose additional demands on Armenia

Armenia PM: We have decided to extend our nuclear plant’s operation period until 2036

In 2023, the SME Loan Portfolio of Ameriabank Reported More Than 30% Growth

Armenia PM attending first Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels

Armed robbery in Yerevan, victim is US citizen

General Director։ ZCMC committed to transforming itself into modern mining company