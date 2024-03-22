Newspaper: Armenia PM to go to Moscow but will he attend Victory Day events there?

Hraparak daily of Armenia writes as follows: We learned from government sources that [PM] Nikol Pashinyan will leave for Moscow in May to participate in the anniversary summit organized on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union. The event is scheduled for May 8.
Our source did not say clearly whether Pashinyan will participate in the annual events dedicated to Victory [Day] on May 9, but we learned from another source that he decided to stay in Moscow for a few hours; let's say, leave in the morning, return in the evening. Judging by the current course of Armenian-Russian relations, it is unlikely.
The thing is that Pashinyan and his [political] team deliberately and demonstrably aggravate Armenian-Russian relations. The last [such] episode was the anti-Russian statements made by the NATO Secretary General in the presence of Nikol Pashinyan. And the [Armenian] official circles publicly spread the notion that the RF [i.e. the Russian Federation] is inciting Azerbaijan to war, and some circles within the [Armenian] power do not doubt that Pashinyan probably has come to an agreement with [Azerbaijani president] Aliyev, or is unable to resist his demands, and is escalating the situation, leading an anti-Russian line to later declare the Russians guilty.