Armenia embassy formally opens in Uruguay

The official opening ceremony of the Armenian embassy in Uruguay was held Thursday, with the participation of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and his Uruguayan colleague, Omar Paganini.
The Armenian national flag was raised at the embassy by the Armenian FM, after which the national anthems of Armenia and Uruguay were played.
The event was attended also by a number of other senior officials, heads of diplomatic missions in Uruguay's capital Montevideo, as well as public and political figures.