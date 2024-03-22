News
Sunday
March 24
News
Those displaced from Karabakh to continue benefiting from social assistance programs after getting Armenia citizenship
Those displaced from Karabakh to continue benefiting from social assistance programs after getting Armenia citizenship
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Society

Our compatriots forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh receive "temporary protection status" for a period of one year. Nelly Davtyan, Deputy Head of the Migration and Citizenship Service of Armenia, announced this on the air of Public Television newscast.

According to her, three groups of people receive this status.

In the first group are the persons registered in the state register of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh.

In the second group are all those persons who do not have this registration in the state population register of Nagorno-Karabakh, but their last registration was there.

And in the third group are the persons who do not have any kind of registration in the state register of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh, but since the fact of their displacement was recorded, they are registered in the database of the Migration and Citizenship Service of Armenia.

"It is necessary to draw attention to the fact that the persons of the categories I mentioned benefit from temporary protection if they are not citizens of any state, including Armenia," said Davtyan.

And what does the legal status of a person who received "temporary protection status" imply? And how does it differ from the legal status of an Armenian citizen?

Nelly Davtyan explained that the "temporary protection status" is granted for one year, and in all cases, the citizen of the given state has a broader set of rights than a refugee.

As for the concern of those forcibly displaced from Nagorno-Karabakh that after acquiring Armenian citizenship, the person who received "temporary protection status" will stop benefiting from the social support programs provided by the Government of Armenia, Nelly Davtyan informed that Armenian citizenship does not limit the possibility of benefiting from the social support programs provided by the Government of Armenia for persons who have received "temporary protection status."
Photos