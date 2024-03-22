Explosions broke out in Crocus City Hall

In the "Crocus City Hall" claps are heard, presumably due to a fire, RIA Novosti reports.
Inside the building firefighters are working, which can be seen in the windows of the burning building, people are pushed to a safe distance, the OMON, police, ambulance are working on the site.
In addition, resuscitation services, firefighters continue to arrive. A helicopter also flew to the site.
On 22 March, the media reported about a shooting at the Crocus City Hall, where a concert of the band "Picnic" was to be held. According to RIA Novosti, at least three people in camouflage opened fire. It is also known that there was an explosion in the building, and a fire started. As a result of the terrorist attack in the "Crocus City Hall," tentatively, 40 people were killed, and more than 100 were injured. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case under the article "Terrorist Act."