Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan: Collective West supports Armenia’s authorities

Let's not predict whether success will be recorded or not. But until today, at least, the struggle is going on, and I don't think it is going to decrease. The third President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, told this to reporters Friday—and referring to the movement led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan.
"Let's see. But suppose it is not possible to prevent it now, or it was not possible to prevent it before, then what do you suggest? To stop, let’s not struggle at all? I see no other way but to fight," Sargsyan added, in particular.
To the question as to who he means when he says that the incumbent Armenian authorities have external support, Serzh Sargsyan answered: "First of all, I am referring to the collective West because, traditionally, our allies or non-Western countries were practically ruling out [making] any statement regarding our internal life. Of course, there have been announcements at various times, but not directly. We are a member of the Council of Europe, and the countries of the Council of Europe are obligated to deal with that matter because we have accepted such commitments there."
And regarding the remark that statements were made also from Azerbaijan and Turkey in connection with the aforesaid movement, the third President of Armenia said: "The positions of Turkey and Azerbaijan mean nothing to me. They don't even have that right, even though they also are members of the Council of Europe. One is a member, the membership of the other is suspended."