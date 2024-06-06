Political scientist: Not very serious to cede territory to Azerbaijan and think it will no longer want another

It is not very serious to simply cede territory to Azerbaijan and think that it will no longer want another, political scientist Alexander Iskandaryan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
He declined from calling what happened in Armenia’s Tavush "an agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia."
"They [i.e. the Armenian authorities] gave [territories] to Azerbaijan, and it took [them]. Shouldn't it have taken [them]? When Azerbaijan starts to give something back, then we will talk. But today they just took territories and gave [them] away. Azerbaijan wants to have the weakest possible Armenia. They don't have a ‘red line;’ they will take as much as they can," emphasized Iskandaryan.
He noted that the situation may change, including in Ukraine, and therefore Azerbaijan is trying to consolidate its successes.
Iskandaryan expressed confidence that if there was no war in Ukraine, Azerbaijan would not have been able to treat the Russians like that.
The analyst said he does not believe that the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement will be signed without delay.
"But even if that is the case, a peace treaty and peace are two different things. In this case, the events may develop somewhat better, somewhat worse. This depends on the accuracy of the work of the entire state apparatus," concluded Iskandaryan.