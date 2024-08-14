Partition Horrors Remembrance Day Exhibition at the Indian Embassy in Yerevan

On August 14, India commemorates the millions of Indians, who died in the tragic partition of the country in 1947. On Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, an exhibition was organized at the Embassy of India in Yerevan, telling about the path of India's independence.
“Our independence was accompanied by one of the most painful tragedies in the history of the humankind. The country was artificially devided, partitioned. Out of one country came about 2 countries - India and Pakistan, and Pakistan itself was divided into western and eastern parts. My parents were also victims of partition, so this is a thing that we have been talking about in our family for decades”, says Ms. Nilakshi Saha Sinha, the Ambassador of India to Armenia.
Last year the Government of India decided to commemorate this day prior to the Independence Day of India. “We have to remember the people, who have died in that violence. So, everywhere across India and in all our embassies and missions abroad we are organizing exhibitions, we are talking to people. And just like the Holocaust in Israel, the Armenian Genocide and the Genocide in Bangladesh, similarly we have organized this exhibition today of these photos, which will give you the context in which India gained its Independence”, says the ambassador.