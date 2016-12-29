ICRC not formally informed about body of killed Azerbaijani soldier on the Armenian side

YEREVAN. – The International Committee of the Red Cross has not been informed of the presence of a body of a killed Azerbaijani serviceman on the Armenian side yet, representatives of the Yerevan ICRC office told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
“However, ICRC is ready, in accordance with its mandate, to act as a neutral mediator,” the delegation representative added.
Azerbaijani troops had launched a diversionary infiltration attempt, on early Thursday morning, at the RA state border, southeast of Chinari village in Tavush Province.
Artsrun Hovhannisyan had informed that the RA Armed Forces entered into a battle with the adversary.
As a result of this infiltration attempt, however, the Armenian armed forces suffered three casualties: Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh Melikyan, and Privates Edgar Narayan and Erik Abovyan. The adversary was driven back, having suffered injuries and casualties, including in the Armenian military positions, informed the Ministry of Defense (MOD).