Green Screen to Death instead of Blue Screen in Windows 10

Now there pops up the Green Screen to Death instead of the previous blue screen for users of Windows 10 trial version, reports The Verge.
It is reported, that Blue Screen to Death will change the color to green only for users of Windows Insider who have access to test versions of the system. The changes were implemented to make programmers more easily figure out the problem with the version of the operating system. Why the Microsoft chose the green color, remains a mystery. Blue Screen to Death is an error message in Windows 10 operating system.