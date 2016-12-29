Karabakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan's profuse talk is unclear, senseless and obvious

STEPANAKERT. - All the profuse talk of the Azerbaijani side is unclear, senseless and obvious.
Spokesperson for the Karabakh Defense Armey, Senor Hasratyan, wrote the aforementioned on his Facebook page Thursday. According to him, during all these years the Azerbaijani side has engaged in profuse talk about the omnipotence of its army, which remains as a slave of its failed actions.
''It is clear that in the messages disseminated by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry on the diversionary infiltration attempt initiated by Azerbaijan itself in the direction of Tavush today, official Baku does its best to put the fault of the incident on the Armenian side, at the same time dismissing the fact of its suffering seven losses. The meaning of the quite overdue statement made about one of its missing soldiers is also clear...However, all the profuse talk of the Azerbaijani side made for years about the omnipotence of its army, which remains as a slave of its failed actions, are unclear, senseless and so obvious,'' Hasratyan wrote.