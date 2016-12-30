News
Armenia Investigative Committee: Dead body wearing Azerbaijan army uniform is found near outpost
16:42, 30.12.2016
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – An investigation is underway along the lines of the criminal case which the Investigative Committee of Armenia has opened into the Azerbaijani armed forces’ unleashing aggressive war, on Thursday.

As a result of inspecting the crime scene, a dead body wearing the uniform of the Azerbaijani army was discovered near an outpost of the Armenian Armed Forces.

Work is underway to identify this body, informed the investigative committee.

As reported earlier, Azerbaijani troops launched a diversionary infiltration attempt, on early Thursday morning, at the Armenia state border, southeast of Chinari village in Tavush Province.

But the Azerbaijani armed forces were driven back, having suffered injuries and casualties—including in the Armenian military positions.

As a result of this infiltration attempt, however, the Armenian armed forces suffered three casualties: Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh Melikyan, and Privates Edgar Narayan and Erik Abovyan.

