Martin Schulz is against lifting sanctions from Russia

The candidate for the German chancellor from Social Democratic Party, the former President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz called the policy pursued by the President of the United States as "un-American" and expressed his concern about lifting sanctions against Russia, reports DW.
" What Trump is doing is un-American,” adding that the United States like no other country in the world stood for enlightenment, democracy and freedom. “If Trump is now driving a wrecking ball through this set of values, then I will tell him as chancellor: That's not the policy of Germany and Europe,” Schulz said
He also warned, that sanctions against Moscow may be removed only after the two parties to the conflict implement the Minsk agreements. “We must tell Putin very clearly that Russia is obliged to respect and defend international law," Schulz said.