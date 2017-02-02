News
Azerbaijan distances itself from captured soldier
10:28, 02.02.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani defense ministry distanced itself from the soldier captured by Karabakh armed forces during a diversionary infiltration attempt.

According to Azerbaijani media, the defense ministry rushed to say that Elnur Guseynzade “was systematically violating military discipline” and was subsequently “demobilized from the armed forces, and is currently not a member of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan”.

Earlier the Karabakh Defense Army said they managed to capture Azerbaijani army serviceman Elnur Hyussein Zade during an infiltration attempt. 

