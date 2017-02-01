Azerbaijan makes diversionary infiltration attempt, one Azeri serviceman captured

STEPANAKERT. - Taking advantage of the misty weather, the Azerbaijani side initiated a diversionary infiltration attempt at about 3:00 pm on Wednesday in the northern direction (Talish) of the contact line between the Karabakh–Azerbaijani opposing forces.
Noticing the advancement of the Azerbaijani special detachments, the vanguard units of the Defense Army took preventive actions, inflicting losses on them and drawing them away. As a result of organized anti-diversion operation, the Armenian armed forces at the frontline managed to capture Azerbaijani army serviceman Elnur Hyussein Zade, born in the city of Barda in 1995. According to trustworthy information, at least one person was wounded on the adversary’s side, this being informed in the statement disseminated by the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The vanguards units of the Defense Army continue to confidently the military task set before them and are ready to neutralize any attack.