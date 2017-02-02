News
European Parliament votes to lift visas for Georgian citizens
15:35, 02.02.2017
Georgian citizens will be able to enter the Schengen area without a visa for short stays, under a new law passed by the European Parliament on Thursday.

The legislation still needs to be formally approved by the Council and will only enter into force once the suspension mechanism, which allows the temporary reintroduction of visas in the event of migration surges or risks to public security, is in place.

Parliament´s rapporteur for the proposal, Mariya Gabriel (EPP, BG), acknowledged the “broad and complex reforms” carried out by Georgia in order to get the visa waiver and thanked the country's authorities and citizens for their consistency and patience. She also congratulated them on the strength of their democratic conviction and noted that the visa exemption brings the country closer to the EU.


 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
