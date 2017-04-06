Talish: “Northern gates” of Artsakh under construction

Talish village of Karabakh, which suffered most as a result of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan on the night of 2 April 2016, will be restored and resettled.

The general restoration layout has been confirmed and is gradually implemented. At the entrance to the village, guests can see a spring, an ancient symbol of Armenian villages. This spring was constructed long ago. It is planned to turn it in the future into a unique place for evening gatherings of villagers. The village administration is slightly farther on the main road. A hall for solemn ceremonies is actively constructed nearby (photos).

According to the authorized representative of Artsakh in Talish village, Levon Apresyan, construction of modern residential houses with shelters for almost 120 families is planned to be carried out pursuant to the general layout. The housing stock will increase parallel with the growing need. The construction of the houses will start in the near future. “The Talish population had to go through lots of hardships and lost property. They must feel the care of the state,” Apresyan said. The village provides electricity in houses and street lighting, road construction being underway. The issue of water supply is being solved. “People haven’t abandoned their houses. Of course, most of the women and children do not live in the village permanently, but they come here periodically and watch the land parcels adjoining their farms,” the representatives said. The villagers used to engage in cattle breeding, ranching sheep and cattle, as well as growing wheat.

However here, as in most of the border villages, the issue of land cultivation arises due to the periodic shootings from the adversary’s side. “It turns out the villagers can use one third of the 1,5 thousand ha of irrigable land,” Apresyan said.

Nearly 140 families lived in the village before the April events. “These are our “northern gates” and we are going to fully restore the village. We intend to attract more residents. It is also planned to construct plants and develop different spheres of agriculture,” he concluded.