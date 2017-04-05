12% of Georgians consider Armenia as important political partner for Georgia

12 percent of Georgians consider Armenia as an important political partner for Georgia, Georgia-online reports, citing the survey of the International Republican Institute (IRI).

According to the survey results, 16 percent of the population considers Russia as an important political partner. Besides, 42 percent of the respondents think EU is the key partner of Georgia, 33 percent—U.S., 20 percent—Azerbaijan, 28 percent—Ukraine, 14 percent—Turkey, 12 percent—Armenia and 2 percent—Iran.

Meanwhile, 73 percent of the respondents consider Russia as the main political threat to Georgia, 57 percent of the respondents naming the same country as the main economic threat. At the same time, 7 and 2 percent accordingly think U.S. and EU are a political threat to Georgia.

IRI conducted the survey throughout country from February 22 to March 8. Overall, 1,501 franchised permanent residents of Georgia were directly interviews. The index of the answers amounted to 69 percent, the error margin making up 2.5 percent.