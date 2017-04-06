News
450 Armenian students, who were on military duty during April 2016 war, receive tuition discount
15:26, 06.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – About 450 further education institution students, who were on military duty during the four-day war which Azerbaijan had unleashed in early April 2016, have received a tuition discount.

An event on this occasion was held at the Armenian National Agrarian University, the Youth Foundation of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his remarks at the event, Minister of Education and Science Levon Mkrtchyan underscored this program adding that its positive effects will be seen in the coming years.

Minister of Defense Vigen Sargsyan, for his part, thanked all the students who had carried out military duty during the April 2016 war and received certificates.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
