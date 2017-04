YEREVAN. – Within the framework of his official visit to Armenia, Mikheil Janelidze, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, on Tuesday visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in capital city Yerevan.

Janelidze laid a wreath at the monument, and stood at the Eternal Flame that perpetuates the memory of the Holy Martyrs of this tragedy.

The Georgian FM, however, did not tour the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute.