Rustamyan: ARF-D is holding talks with Armenia’s ruling party

YEREVAN. - ARF Dashnaktsutyun and ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) are holding talks on forming a coalition, head of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun faction, Armen Rustamyan, told journalists Tuesday.
“We have a one-year cooperation experience and now it’s a good occasion to understand how efficiently we were able to use this cooperation in favor of the country. There is a need for corrections here, there being an issue of adapting the internal relations to the new situation. The parliamentary system also demands conformity of intergovernmental relations with the new system,”Rustamyan said.
The RPA will get 58 mandates in the new Armenian parliament. This is enough for the stable majority and the RPA will thus be able to form a government without forming a coalition.