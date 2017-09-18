Armenia President: 2017 parliamentary election was unprecedentedly transparent

YEREVAN. – The 2017 parliamentary elections in Armenia were unprecedentedly transparent, and they received the high praise by international organizations.

President Serzh Sargsyan on Monday stated about the aforesaid in his address at the opening of the 6th Armenia-Diaspora Pan-Armenian Conference in capital city Yerevan.

He recalled that on December 6, 2015, constitutional reforms were adopted in the country, and noted these reforms have laid the groundwork for radical changes.

As Sargsyan’s words, Armenia is changing and becoming more open, flexible, and democratic.

“We [Armenians] will be able to achieve the single agenda of the important matters to us solely by listening to and understanding each other,” the Armenian President added, in particular.