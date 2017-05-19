Armenia FM: International observers stated elections were well administered

Parliamentary elections were held in Armenia were marked by unprecedented high number of international observers, who stated that the elections were well administered, fundamental freedoms were respected, and the results reflected the will of the population, Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian said in his address to the 127th session of the Committee of the Ministers of the Council of Europe.

"Armenia highly appreciates the contribution of international partners to its reforms aimed at consolidating the democratic institutions and the electoral process, in particular the expertise provided by the Council of Europe and the Venice Commission. We look forward to the continuation of fruitful cooperation in this regard," he said.