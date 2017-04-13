Kyrgyzstan to host EAEU summit and CSTO leaders’ informal meeting

The Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek will host a summit of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and an informal meeting of leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member nations on Friday, the press service of the Kyrgyzstan president reported.
At the suggestion of President Almazbek Atambayev, 2017 will be devoted to the creation of the best conditions for business development in the Eurasian area, the press service said.
Presidents of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia will discuss topical issues of economic interaction within the Union, and also issues of the international cooperation and further integration at the Eurasian area during the EAEU summit.