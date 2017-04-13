News
Karabakh President receives members of Francophone Youth Parliament of Armenia
19:50, 13.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

STEPANAKERT. - President of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic, Bako Sahakyan, on Thursday received members of Francophone Youth Parliament of Armenia led by Armenian National Assembly deputy Margarit Yesayan.

A range of issues related to the development of Francophonie in the republic, as well as parliamentarian diplomacy were touched on during the meeting, press-service of the Karabakh President's Office informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Sahakyan underscored the need for developing and widening ties with Francophonie in various spheres, noting that this is important from political, cultural and educational standpoints.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
