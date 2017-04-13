Karabakh President receives members of Francophone Youth Parliament of Armenia

STEPANAKERT. - President of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Republic, Bako Sahakyan, on Thursday received members of Francophone Youth Parliament of Armenia led by Armenian National Assembly deputy Margarit Yesayan.
A range of issues related to the development of Francophonie in the republic, as well as parliamentarian diplomacy were touched on during the meeting, press-service of the Karabakh President's Office informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.
Sahakyan underscored the need for developing and widening ties with Francophonie in various spheres, noting that this is important from political, cultural and educational standpoints.