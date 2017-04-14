News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 14
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 14
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
486.09
EUR
516.28
RUB
8.65
Show news feed
Artsakh official: Restoration of Shushi’s Upper Mosque is in line with Europen conventions
17:16, 14.04.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. - Any cultural and historic monument in the territory of Artsakh is the property of the Artsakh people, the preservation, study and reconstruction of Persian cultural monuments located there being among the priority issues of the country.

Deputy Economy Minister of Artsakh, Sergey Shaverdyan, stated the aforementioned, referring to the statement of the Azerbaijani side on the archaeological excavations and restoration works in the area of Gohar Agha (Upper Juma) Mosque in the city of Shushi.

The Deputy Minister recalled that since 2015 Artsakh has joined the European Convention on the Protection of the Archaeological Heritage and the Convention for the Protection of the Architectural Heritage of Europe, this meaning that the Artsakh side has assumed obligations which it follows unconditionally.

“The entire process of the restoration works of Shushi’s Upper Mosque is in line with the provisions of the abovementioned conventions. I would like to especially mention that the research and restoration programs of historic and cultural monuments in Artsakh are drawn up and implemented regardless of the attitude and comments of any third party”, he said in a statement.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh President receives members of Francophone Youth Parliament of Armenia
Sahakyan underscored the need for developing and widening ties with Francophonie in various spheres...
 Karabakh President visits Mataghis village
Sahakyan took part in a tree planting within the framework of landscaping…
 Karabakh economic activity index up by about 20% in December 2016
The GDP growth rate was 109.2 percent in the year past…
 Karabakh achieves 9.2% GDP growth in 2016
Under the conditions of hostilities in April…
 Artsakh Government privatizes gas pipeline system
One bid was earlier submitted by GM Holding LLC, which was announced the winner of the tender...
 Artsakh Defense Minister holds command conferences in a number of military units
During the conferences, issues related to the military units, as well as the army in general were discussed...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news