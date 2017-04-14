Artsakh official: Restoration of Shushi’s Upper Mosque is in line with Europen conventions

STEPANAKERT. - Any cultural and historic monument in the territory of Artsakh is the property of the Artsakh people, the preservation, study and reconstruction of Persian cultural monuments located there being among the priority issues of the country.

Deputy Economy Minister of Artsakh, Sergey Shaverdyan, stated the aforementioned, referring to the statement of the Azerbaijani side on the archaeological excavations and restoration works in the area of Gohar Agha (Upper Juma) Mosque in the city of Shushi.

The Deputy Minister recalled that since 2015 Artsakh has joined the European Convention on the Protection of the Archaeological Heritage and the Convention for the Protection of the Architectural Heritage of Europe, this meaning that the Artsakh side has assumed obligations which it follows unconditionally.

“The entire process of the restoration works of Shushi’s Upper Mosque is in line with the provisions of the abovementioned conventions. I would like to especially mention that the research and restoration programs of historic and cultural monuments in Artsakh are drawn up and implemented regardless of the attitude and comments of any third party”, he said in a statement.