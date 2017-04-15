EU delegation to monitor post-election processing of reports on vote buying in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The EU Delegation to Armenia will monitor the progress of post-election claims, Mr Piotr Switalski, head of the delegation, told Armenian News – NEWS.am, commenting on his recent visit to the Prosecutor General.

There was a very long and detailed discussion on all reports on irregularities received by prosecutor’s office regarding parliamentary elections on April 2. They analyzed three types of violations: fraud reports on the voting day, violations of general legislation and the Electoral Code, which is not under the immediate jurisdiction of the prosecutor’s office, but also very important.

“We’ve also discussed the reported cases of the use of administrative resources and pressure towards employees of private companies, as well as reports on vote buying”, he said, quoting the earlier statement of the team of European observers.

Switalski remarked the transparency of the law enforcement agencies in handling claims of violation.

On the Election Day, Switalski himself visited more than ten polling stations and made some observations of his own. But those of the team of international observers are a better reference, he added.

“We keep contact with the prosecutor and other law enforcement agencies to see how those complaints are processed, and how criminal cases are investigated, especially given that some media reports have drawn a strong public attention”, Switalski said.