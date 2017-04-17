Turkey’s Erdoğan loses in major cities

Once the results of Sunday’s constitutional referendum in Turkey have become known, it has tuned out that “No” has won in the three major cities of the country.
The “No” votes garnered 52 percent in Istanbul, 69 percent in Izmir, and 51 percent in capital city Ankara, according to Cumhuriyet (Republic) newspaper of Turkey.
Even though “No” came first in these major cities, the “Yes” votes have won by 51.2 percent in Turkey, overall.
Eighteen constitutional amendments were put to the vote. Turkish opposition and international analysts stress, however, that with these amendments, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is gaining the sole right to govern Turkey, and that this is perilous for democracy and freedoms in the country.