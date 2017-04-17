News
Analyst: Turkey policy will have no new trends toward Armenia
15:19, 17.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – It is meaningless to expect new trends in Turkey’s policy toward Armenia.

Director of the Institute of Orientology at the National Academy of Sciences of Armenia, historian and turkologist Ruben Safrastyan, stated the aforementioned at a press conference on Monday. He noted this reflecting on the likelihood of any changes in Turkish foreign policy, after Sunday’s constitutional referendum in this country.

In his words, Turkey will continue its policy of engagement in the Middle East, and it will do everything possible not to allow a Kurdish autonomy in Syria.

“Considering Turkey’s numerous problems with both the West and Russia, I don’t think that there is a sense in expecting new steps from Ankara regarding Yerevan,” Safrastyan noted, in particular.

As per the analyst, Armenia has no crucial geopolitical importance for Turkey.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
