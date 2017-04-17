Armenia opposition MP meets with U.S. Ambassador

YEREVAN. - Deputy Chairman of the Armenian National Congress (ANC), Levon Zurabyan, on Monday held a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills.

Issues related to the recent parliamentary election were discussed, the press-service of the ANC reports.

Levon Zurabyan presented the mass and systemic violations, which took place during the election, this preventing the free expression of will of the people, the grounds for appealing the results in the Constitutional Court, and the inter-political situation in the country after the election.

Apart from this, the interlocutors referred to the fight against corruption, settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and regional issues.