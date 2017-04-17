News
Armenia opposition MP meets with U.S. Ambassador
19:52, 17.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - Deputy Chairman of the Armenian National Congress (ANC), Levon Zurabyan, on Monday held a meeting with U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills.

Issues related to the recent parliamentary election were discussed, the press-service of the ANC reports.

Levon Zurabyan presented the mass and systemic violations, which took place during the election, this preventing the free expression of will of the people, the grounds for appealing the results in the Constitutional  Court, and the inter-political situation in the country after the election.

Apart from this, the interlocutors referred to the fight against corruption, settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and regional issues. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
