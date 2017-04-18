Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from sniper rifles at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces 55 times, from late Monday night to early Tuesday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 640 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the adversary fired 93 shots from sniper rifles, in southerly, easterly, and northeasterly directions of the line of contact.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units took actions in response, and they continued to reliably maintain their military positions.