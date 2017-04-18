News
Tuesday
April 18
News
Postanjyan: Armenia ruling party will be Yerkir Tsirani’s main target (PHOTOS)
14:13, 18.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) will be the main target of the opposition Yerkir Tsirani [(Apricot Country)] Party.

Yerkir Tsirani Chairwoman Zaruhi Postanjyan stated the abovementioned, at a press conference on Tuesday, with respect to the forthcoming Yerevan city council elections.

“Our target will be the RPA and [incumbent Mayor] Taron Margaryan,” stated Postanjyan. “We are coming to remove them from the political arena because the actions, which have made Armenia completely vulnerable, took place under that party.”

When asked what guarantee is there that the Yerevan Council election will not be rigged, the Yerkir Tsirani Party leader responded as follows, in particular: “There is always a chance to both triumph and have accomplishments.”

In her words, it is possible to succeed solely by making a political bid.

“We [Armenians] need to understand that we need to become a political nation,” added Zaruhi Postanjyan.

The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14.

The campaigning for this vote will be held from April 21 to May 12.

Incumbent Mayor Taron Margaryan is the mayoral candidate of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, Civil Contract Party Chairman and MP Nikol Pashinyan is the respective nominee of the opposition Yelk [(Way Out)] Bloc, and opposition Yerkir Tsirani [(Apricot Country)] Party Chairwoman Zaruhi Postanjyan is the mayoral candidate of this political force.

This text available in   Հայերեն
