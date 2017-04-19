News
Armenia President to Yazidi community: Happy Meleke Taus!
10:14, 19.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. – President Serzh Sargsyan on Wednesday issued a message of congratulations to the Yazidi community of Armenia, and on the occasion of Meleke Taus, the Yazidi New Year. 

“Dear representatives of the Yezidi community of Armenia,

“I cordially congratulate you on the occasion of Meleke Taus – New Year Holiday.

“The history of friendship of the Armenian and Yezidi people is centuries old. Living side by side, we have accumulated rich experience of cooperation, brotherhood and struggling should to shoulder. The present generations are obligated to pass that treasure with care to next generations.

“Our pain and our joy are common, and today we join in your celebration with great eagerness. Let this New Year bring the Yezidi people of Armenia peace, happiness, and prosperity.

“I wish you new achievements and all the best.

“Happy Meleke Taus!” reads the congratulatory message by the President of Armenia.

