News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 19
USD
485.87
EUR
517.69
RUB
8.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.87
EUR
517.69
RUB
8.66
Show news feed
CSTO Military Committee session kicks off in Belarus
12:36, 19.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

A meeting of the Military Committee of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) got underway Wednesday in Minsk, the capital city of Belarus.

The discussants will confer on military security threats, according to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.  

The respective representatives of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan as well as the chief of the CSTO Joint Staff are participating in this event.

Those in attendance will focus also on the matter of organizing international flights for the armed forces of the CSTO member states.

At the end of the talk, it is planned to sign a protocol, in which the adopted decisions will be recorded and respective instructions will be given toward implementing these decisions.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia’s Sargsyan attends informal meeting of CSTO countries’ leaders (PHOTOS)
They adopted several additional instructions toward countering security threats…
 Former Armenian army chief appointed CSTO secretary general
He will take the office starting from May 2...
 Kyrgyzstan to host EAEU summit and CSTO leaders’ informal meeting
2017 will be devoted to the creation of the best conditions for business development in the Eurasian area...
Putin: CSTO justifies itself
“I am deeply convinced that cooperation in the field of security is one of the priorities...
 CSTO heads to hold meeting in Bishkek on April 14
The session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council is planned for April 14...
General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces to take part in talks and CSTO business game
The exercises will be attended by reconnaissance and peacekeeping subunits...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news