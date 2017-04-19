CSTO Military Committee session kicks off in Belarus

A meeting of the Military Committee of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) got underway Wednesday in Minsk, the capital city of Belarus.

The discussants will confer on military security threats, according to RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

The respective representatives of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Kyrgyzstan as well as the chief of the CSTO Joint Staff are participating in this event.

Those in attendance will focus also on the matter of organizing international flights for the armed forces of the CSTO member states.

At the end of the talk, it is planned to sign a protocol, in which the adopted decisions will be recorded and respective instructions will be given toward implementing these decisions.