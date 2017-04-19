Armenians call for genocide recognition by Netherlands

Several Dutch Armenian organizations have submitted a petition to the legislature of the Netherlands, urging it to recognize Armenian Genocide.
The delegates of these organizations presented various points of this petition stressing the offensive nature of the phrase “Armenian Genocide issue” which the Dutch government uses, the unfair treatment of Dutch Armenians, Turkish organizations’ discrimination against Armenians, the need for combating against Ankara’s stealth intervention in Dutch politics and social life, and the present-day situation in Turkey.