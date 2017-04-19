News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 19
USD
485.47
EUR
520.52
RUB
8.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.47
EUR
520.52
RUB
8.66
Show news feed
Armenians call for genocide recognition by Netherlands
16:10, 19.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Several Dutch Armenian organizations have submitted a petition to the legislature of the Netherlands, urging it to recognize Armenian Genocide.

The delegates of these organizations presented various points of this petition stressing the offensive nature of the phrase “Armenian Genocide issue” which the Dutch government uses, the unfair treatment of Dutch Armenians, Turkish organizations’ discrimination against Armenians, the need for combating against Ankara’s stealth intervention in Dutch politics and social life, and the present-day situation in Turkey.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Marine Le Pen: France will continue to fight for recognition of Armenian Genocide
Armenian Genocide was the first major crime against humanity in the 20th century...
California Senate declares April month of Armenian Genocide Recognition
Senator Anthony Portantino outlined the importance of the State Senate’s recognition of the Armenian Genocide…
 Los Angeles County proclaims Armenian Genocide Day of Rememberance
“The month of April and the celebration of the Armenian culture culminates in our Day of Remembrance…
 UCLA to receive $20 mln from The Promise proceeds
According to the law school Dean Jennifer L. Mnookin, the institute deal with issues of genocide prevention and raising awareness on such crimes...
 Fillon: I will honor memory of Armenian Genocide victims
He also noted that it is important not to forget about what caused Armenians to disappear form the territory of Asia Minor during the Ottoman Empire period...
Events commemorating 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide held in Ukraine
Prayers for the Armenian Genocide victims will be held in Ukraine on April 24...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news