Expert: U.S. is not very much inclined to bring conflict with North Korea to large-scale clash

YEREVAN. - Following the missile strike against Syria, the U.S. seems not to be very inclinced to bring the issue to a military clash.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, expert Arman Navasardyan, said the aforementioned at the meeting with journalists on Wednesday, responding to the question of Armenian News – NEWS.am correspondent as to whether a new attack by Washington is possible and whether this will impact the Russian-American relations.

In his words, this was also shown by the American political line in regard to North Korea. ''The rehtorical part of the problem plays a very big role here. North Korea comes up with threats, U.S. President Donald Trump threatens, but these threats remain hanging in the air. Another thing is important here: Can such a situation lead to a large-scale clash? I think this won't happen. But considering the current political situation and the correlation of forces against the backdrop of international relations, an accidental step of one of the states or quasi-states can come to pose a big threat,'' Navasardyan noted.

He also added that the U.S. won't strike Russia, recognizing the consequences very well. ''Russia won't do this either. But where is the guarantee that, for instance, the Islamic State won't use its weaponry?'' Navasardyan stressed.

On April 7, the U.S. launched missile strikes against a Syrian airbase in the Homs Governorate. President Trump said he had ordered the bombing of this airfield because, in his words, the Assad forces’ Tuesday’s chemical attack on the Idlib Governorate was launched from this airbase.