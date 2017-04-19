Police in Egypt arrest suspect of attack near church

The Egyptian security forces arrested the main suspect of the attack near San Catherine Church in the southern part of Sinai Peninsula, writes Masravi.

According to the newspaper, the arrested together with a group of militants yesterday opened fire on a police checkpoint near the church. When the police responded with gunfire, the rebels dropped their weapons and fled. Yesterday, it was reported, that three suspects were arrested who were involved in the attack.

Note, that the attack took place near San Catherine church killed one policeman and wounded three. Later, South Sinai Security Department Minister refuted the reports about a possible terrorist attack and said that his own people mistakenly opened fire. Despite the announcement, IS took the responsibility for the attack that took place in San Catherine.