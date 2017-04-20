Time includes Ivanka Trump and her husband into list of most influential people in world

Time magazine included the daughter of the US President Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner in the list of the world's most influential people in the world of 2017, Gazeta reports. Trump and Kushner, who received posts in the administration of the head of state after his election, fell into the category of "Pioneers."
In the same section, there are the actress and TV hostess Samantha Bee, musician Chance the Rapper, the actress Constance Wu, the lawyer and politician Bob Ferguson, game developer Demis Hassabis, and the fighter Conor McGregor. In addition, in "Pioneers" there are included the actor and musician Ahmad Reese, restaurateur Barbara Lynch, and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike and other figures.