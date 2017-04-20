News
Armenia ruling party: We continue discussing possibility of forming coalition with ARF-D
21:36, 20.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The discussion between ARF Dashnaktsutyun and the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) on forming a coalition is underway. 

RPA Spokesperson Eduard Sharamaznaov told the aforementioned to journalists after the RPA Executive Body session on Thursday.

In his words, the results of the parliamentary election were discussed and continued to be summed up at the Executive Body session. ''We are summing up the work of party members and the election results, considering each precinct,'' Sharmazanov said.

Referring to the formation of a possible coalition, he noted that the discussions are underway and ''the RPA-ARF political agreement is very likely to be signed.'' ''And then we will have two ruling factions. This is a preliminary information, but there is more inclination towards cooperation,'' he said.

Sharmazanov also noted that no issue regarding the National Assembly Speaker and deputy speakers was discussed at the session, noting that all the circulated names are part of the people's folklore.

 

