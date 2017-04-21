EU representative: Political settlement to Karabakh conflict is possible if ceasefire is respected

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict should be solved in a peaceful way, without military means, what is very important.

Ambassador Herbert Salber, European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia, who wrapped up his visit to Azerbaijan, told about the aforesaid to Trend news agency of the country.

In his words, during the visit and his talks with Azerbaijani leaders, he tried to see where the Karabakh conflict is now.

“The EU is not directly involved as the mediator to the Nagorno-Karabakh resolution process,” he said. “We recognize that this is the prerogative of the OSCE Minsk Group.”

“When I hear criticism against the OSCE Minsk Group’s activity, I have to say one thing, the peace deal has to be made between the sides of the conflict,” Salber noted. “International community can only assist, can only make proposals; but the international community cannot somehow push two sides into an agreement.”

“A political settlement is possible if the ceasefire is respected,” he added.