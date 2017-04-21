News
Yerkir Tisrani party leader and members ride along Yerevan central streets on bikes (PHOTOS)
18:40, 21.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. - The bike ride of Yerkir Tsirani party ended at Liberty Square of Yerevan Friday.

Along with several dozens of party members, leader of Yerkir Tsirani, Zaruhi Postanjyan, rode along the central streets of Yerevan, scanning “Yerkir Tsirani,” Armenian News – NEWS.am journalist reports.

The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14.

The campaigning for this election will be held from April 21 to May 12.

Three political forces—the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Yelk bloc and Yerkir Tsirani party—will run in the election. 

Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan will lead the proportional list of the RPA, Nikol Pashinyan—that of Yelk bloc, Zaruhi Postnajyan being the nominee of Yerkir Tsirani party. 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
