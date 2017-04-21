News
Friday
April 21
News
Italian Armenian businessman to make investments in Armenia
19:15, 21.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

YEREVAN. - Diaspora Minister of Armenia Hranush Hakobyan on Friday received Italian Armenian businessman Saro Khudaverdi, who is the advisor to the Diapora Minister in Milan.

Welcoming the guest, Minister Hakobyan underscored the importance of efforts made by the Diaspora Armenian towards implementing a large investment project in Armenia.  After long-lasting talks, he has managed to reach an agreement with a large international organization, Future world trade LLC, on opening a branch in Armenia. The organization, which has branches in Iran, Turkey, Malaysia and Great Britain, will make $200 million commercial transactions through a network in Armenia.

Saro Khudaverdi, for his part, thanked the minister for the warm reception and encouragement. He briefed her in detail on the prospects and opportunities for the cooperation development with the organization, noting that the new program will contribute to the economic progress of Armenia. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
