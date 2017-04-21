News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 21
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Trump: Terrorist attack in France will affect results of presidential elections
20:40, 21.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The President of the United States Donald Trump in his tweet said, that the attack on police in Paris will influence the results of the presidential elections in France, reports Gazeta.

" Another terrorist attack in Paris. The people of France will not take much more of this. Will have a big effect on presidential election!" wrote the American leader.

Earlier, the French presidential candidate Francois Fillon announced about the necessity to suspend the election campaign in the country, after the attack on the police in Paris. The first round of the presidential elections in France is scheduled on April 23.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Almost 19 thousand people in Belgium are suspected of having links with terrorists
The number of people suspected of terrorist activities and included into the database of the Belgian police increased by 10 times in 7 years…
 Egyptian Air Forces kill 19 terrorists in province of North Sinai
Egyptian air forces killed 19 terrorists in the province of North Sinai…
 Russia MFA condemns terrorist attack in Syria
“We categorically condemn the barbarian terrorist attack against the convoy with passengers..."
 Over 20 people die after blowing up of suicide bomber in Syria
“A suicide bomber blew himself up near a petrol station in Al-Rashidin..."
 Armenia MFA advises visitors to Egypt not to leave recreational areas and avoid gatherings
To the question concerning the position of the Armenian MFA on the continuous flow of tourists to Egypt following the terror attacks in Alexandria and Tanta...
 “Mother of all bombs” kills 36 ISIS militants in Afghanistan
Explosive device weighting 9,800kg was the largest non-nuclear one ever unleashed in combat...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news