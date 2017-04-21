Trump: Terrorist attack in France will affect results of presidential elections

The President of the United States Donald Trump in his tweet said, that the attack on police in Paris will influence the results of the presidential elections in France, reports Gazeta.

" Another terrorist attack in Paris. The people of France will not take much more of this. Will have a big effect on presidential election!" wrote the American leader.

Earlier, the French presidential candidate Francois Fillon announced about the necessity to suspend the election campaign in the country, after the attack on the police in Paris. The first round of the presidential elections in France is scheduled on April 23.