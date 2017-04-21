News
Friday
April 21
Yelk: We are sure we will win Yerevan Council election
19:59, 21.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The impression is that everyone was dissatisfied with the election results but for Yelk (Way Out) bloc. 

National Assembly MP Edmon Marukyan stated the aforementioned at a rally held in Yerevan’s Northern Avenue Friday.

“We had other expectations but our bloc treats the choice of the people with respect,” Marukyan noted.

Referring to the Yerevan Council election campaign, he noted that “the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) representatives tell with serious faces that they are confident [of their victory], what debates can there be?”

Marukyan added that in the civilized world, the top figures enter into debate on what has been and will be done. However, the RPA obstinately refuses debating.

“Taron Margaryan wants to become a mayor for the third time. They think people have forgotten how they wanted to make the transportation fee 200 AMD. How can they be confident when they have destroyed architectural buildings and demolished the printing house building?” Marukyan said.  

“Yelk bloc is participating in the election with a team of healthy and impeccable people.  We have nominated Nikol Pashinyan as a mayoral candidate. We are sure that we will win this election,” Marukyan said. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
