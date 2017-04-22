Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 520 shots at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 50 times, from late Friday night to early Saturday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 520 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In particular, the adversary fired 5 grenades from an anti-tank rocket-propelled grenade launcher.

Vanguard units of the Nagorno-Karabakh Republic Defense Army reiterated to suppress adversary's actions and continued to carry out their military task.