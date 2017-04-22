Representatives of Massachusetts Attorney General’s office to visit Armenia

Two attorneys from Massachusetts Attorney General’s office will soon visit Armenia to discuss combating corruption with officials as part of a program sponsored by the U.S. State Department, Attorney General Maura Healey said Thursday.

She said the USA is interested in the program because it helps "to export the rule of law to other countries,” telegram.com reports.

Two lawyers from the criminal bureau will meet with Armenian officials to talk about how to handle and prosecute corruption, human rights violations, organized crime and human trafficking cases.

Maura Healey argued that such programs will suffer because of the budget cuts President Donald Trump has proposed for the State Department, which would be harmful to foreign relations.