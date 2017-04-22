News
Representatives of Massachusetts Attorney General’s office to visit Armenia
15:13, 22.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Two attorneys from Massachusetts Attorney General’s office will soon visit Armenia to discuss combating corruption with officials as part of a program sponsored by the U.S. State Department, Attorney General Maura Healey said Thursday. 

She said the USA is interested in the program because it helps "to export the rule of law to other countries,” telegram.com reports.

Two lawyers from the criminal bureau will meet with Armenian officials to talk about how to handle and prosecute corruption, human rights violations, organized crime and human trafficking cases.

Maura Healey argued that such programs will suffer because of the budget cuts President Donald Trump has proposed for the State Department, which would be harmful to foreign relations.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
